Inside Kobani
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day...more
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
Grieving families of MH370
Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.
In the shadow of Syria's snipers
Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel
Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Kurds celebrate Kobani victory
Kurds take to the streets after reports stated Kobani had been "completely liberated" from ISIS.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.