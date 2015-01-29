Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 29, 2015 | 6:42pm GMT

Inside Kobani

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. Kurdish forces battled Islamic State fighters outside Kobani on Tuesday, a monitoring group said, a day after Kurds said they had taken full control of the northern Syrian town following a four-month battle. Known as Ayn al-Arab in Arabic, the mainly Kurdish town close to the Turkish border has become a focal point in the international fight against Islamic State. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
2 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 26
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A makeshift armoured vehicle of the Kurdish People's Protection Units is parked in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 26
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A mannequin is pictured at a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units flashes a V-sign as he patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 26
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Destroyed buildings are pictured in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 26
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A general view shows damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
9 / 26
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Kurdish boy stands in front of a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 26
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A mortar shell is pictured in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 26
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Kurdish men walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 26
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
People check damages of the buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
16 / 26
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Kurdish men stand next to a damaged car in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
17 / 26
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
People walk on the debris of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
19 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units sits in an armoured vehicle in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrols in the streets in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
21 / 26
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
22 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units walks in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
23 / 26
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Kurdish woman sits next to fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
24 / 26
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stands in a street of the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
25 / 26
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Members of a television crew walk along damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

Next Slideshows

Grieving families of MH370

Grieving families of MH370

Malaysia declares the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident as the search for the plane goes on.

29 Jan 2015
In the shadow of Syria's snipers

In the shadow of Syria's snipers

Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.

28 Jan 2015
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.

28 Jan 2015
Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

Kurds celebrate Kobani victory

Kurds take to the streets after reports stated Kobani had been "completely liberated" from ISIS.

27 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures