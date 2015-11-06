Inside Myanmar

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 27, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

