Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 3:41pm GMT

Inside Myanmar

Buddhist devotees wait to offer gold to the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, also known as the Golden Rock Pagoda, in Mon State on February 8, 2014. Built on a granite boulder precariously balanced on the edge of a rock mountain over 3000 feet (0.9 km) above the sea level, the pagoda is a complete mystery to visitors from home and abroad. The pagoda is estimated to weigh 19.5 tons (17,645 kg), and the granite boulder weighs 611.5 tons (554, 704 kg). REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Buddhist devotees wait to offer gold to the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, also known as the Golden Rock Pagoda, in Mon State on February 8, 2014. Built on a granite boulder precariously balanced on the edge of a rock mountain over 3000 feet (0.9 km) above the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
Buddhist devotees wait to offer gold to the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, also known as the Golden Rock Pagoda, in Mon State on February 8, 2014. Built on a granite boulder precariously balanced on the edge of a rock mountain over 3000 feet (0.9 km) above the sea level, the pagoda is a complete mystery to visitors from home and abroad. The pagoda is estimated to weigh 19.5 tons (17,645 kg), and the granite boulder weighs 611.5 tons (554, 704 kg). REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 26
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 26
Buddhist monks walk inside the Masoyein monastery complex in Mandalay October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks walk inside the Masoyein monastery complex in Mandalay October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Buddhist monks walk inside the Masoyein monastery complex in Mandalay October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 26
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 26
Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) patrol near a military base in Kokang region, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) patrol near a military base in Kokang region, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) patrol near a military base in Kokang region, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 26
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 26
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 26
Demonstrators hold candles during a protest against the government's decision to raise electricity prices in Yangon November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Demonstrators hold candles during a protest against the government's decision to raise electricity prices in Yangon November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
Demonstrators hold candles during a protest against the government's decision to raise electricity prices in Yangon November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 26
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
9 / 26
A tourist takes a plunge as she swims at Ngapali Beach, a popular tourist site, in the Thandwe township of the Rakhine state, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A tourist takes a plunge as she swims at Ngapali Beach, a popular tourist site, in the Thandwe township of the Rakhine state, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2013
A tourist takes a plunge as she swims at Ngapali Beach, a popular tourist site, in the Thandwe township of the Rakhine state, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 26
Supporters listen as Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech during her campaign rally for the upcoming general elections in Toungup, Rakhine state, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Supporters listen as Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech during her campaign rally for the upcoming general elections in Toungup, Rakhine state, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Supporters listen as Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech during her campaign rally for the upcoming general elections in Toungup, Rakhine state, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 26
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 26
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 26
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 27, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 27, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 27, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets or by crushing up poisonous leaves to kill fish that float to the surface to be collected but nowadays some use homemade explosive they throw in rivers. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 26
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 26
Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2013
Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 26
A couple takes a photo on the wooden bridge in Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

A couple takes a photo on the wooden bridge in Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A couple takes a photo on the wooden bridge in Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
17 / 26
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2012
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Close
18 / 26
Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 26
Police women march during the Grand Military Review Parade ceremony to mark the 67th Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police women march during the Grand Military Review Parade ceremony to mark the 67th Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Police women march during the Grand Military Review Parade ceremony to mark the 67th Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
20 / 26
Boys sporting an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine play on a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Boys sporting an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine play on a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Boys sporting an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine play on a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
21 / 26
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Close
22 / 26
Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok February 28, 2014. Mogok, also known as the Ruby Land, is home to the world-famous Myanmar ruby. Residents from Mogok and nearby areas used to mine rubies for generations, usually on a manageable scale with traditional manual methods, until it was restricted due to joint ventures between the ruling government and its close business associates about 20 years ago. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok February 28, 2014. Mogok, also known as the Ruby Land, is home to the world-famous Myanmar ruby. Residents from Mogok and nearby areas used to mine rubies for...more

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok February 28, 2014. Mogok, also known as the Ruby Land, is home to the world-famous Myanmar ruby. Residents from Mogok and nearby areas used to mine rubies for generations, usually on a manageable scale with traditional manual methods, until it was restricted due to joint ventures between the ruling government and its close business associates about 20 years ago. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
23 / 26
A soldier stands guard in front of a mosque that was burnt during a riot between Muslims and Buddhists in Lashio township May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier stands guard in front of a mosque that was burnt during a riot between Muslims and Buddhists in Lashio township May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2013
A soldier stands guard in front of a mosque that was burnt during a riot between Muslims and Buddhists in Lashio township May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
24 / 26
Hindu devotees are sprayed with water as they make their way to walk on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Hindu devotees are sprayed with water as they make their way to walk on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, May 25, 2014
Hindu devotees are sprayed with water as they make their way to walk on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
25 / 26
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Next Slideshows

Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Once almost extinct in Italy, the number of wild boar has almost doubled over the past decade and there are now about a million roaming the country.

05 Nov 2015
China's coal city

China's coal city

The northeast mining city of Jixi bears the scars of China's slowing economy and ailing heavy industry with giant mounds of unsold coal.

05 Nov 2015
Skid Row Halloween

Skid Row Halloween

The School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade is for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street in Los Angeles.

03 Nov 2015
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

03 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures