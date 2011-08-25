Inside Nepal
A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals try to extinguish a fire at Nepal Bank, the country's oldest and largest private sector financial institution, in Kathmandu April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals try to extinguish a fire at Nepal Bank, the country's oldest and largest private sector financial institution, in Kathmandu April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese porter walks with his load from Everest base camp in Nepal, May 03, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
A Nepalese porter walks with his load from Everest base camp in Nepal, May 03, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Anup Gurung, 24, drinks his daily dose of methadone during his Methadone Maintenance Treatment at Saarathi Nepal in Kathmandu June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anup Gurung, 24, drinks his daily dose of methadone during his Methadone Maintenance Treatment at Saarathi Nepal in Kathmandu June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a volunteer is seen as he splashes water at a Hindu devotee taking part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 1, 2011. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run some 15 km (9 miles) barefooted to Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. Water is sprayed to help them cool down after the long distance run. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a volunteer is seen as he splashes water at a Hindu devotee taking part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 1, 2011. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run some 15 km (9 miles) barefooted to Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. Water is sprayed to help them cool down after the long distance run. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans climb the wall to enter a Tibetan school after Nepalese police stopped them from entering to celebrate the 76th birthday of their exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2011. The government prevented the Tibetan community in Kathmandu from celebrating the 76th birthday of exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, over fears of anti-Chinese protests. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans climb the wall to enter a Tibetan school after Nepalese police stopped them from entering to celebrate the 76th birthday of their exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2011. The government prevented the Tibetan community in Kathmandu from celebrating the 76th birthday of exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, over fears of anti-Chinese protests. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Nepali riot policeman runs away from pro-democracy activists after they were fired upon with tear gas for defying a curfew in Nepal's capital Kathmandu April 22, 2006. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man climbs a pole at the center of a pond while people try to grab a goat from the water as part of the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sanjog Manandhar
A man climbs a pole at the center of a pond while people try to grab a goat from the water as part of the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Sanjog Manandhar
People seek refuge from flood waters in east Nepal August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Nepal Army 11 Brigade/Handout
People seek refuge from flood waters in east Nepal August 24, 2008. REUTERS/Nepal Army 11 Brigade/Handout
Blood flows down the face of a Tibetan monk after he was hit by police during a Tibetan solidarity protest outside the UN office in Kathmandu March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Blood flows down the face of a Tibetan monk after he was hit by police during a Tibetan solidarity protest outside the UN office in Kathmandu March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Children walk to school in small alley at Bhaktapur, 10 km (6.2 miles) from the capital city of Kathmandu, July 22, 2011. Listed as one of UNESCO's world heritage sites, the ancient city of Bhaktapur is renowned for its fine art of traditional pottery making. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children walk to school in small alley at Bhaktapur, 10 km (6.2 miles) from the capital city of Kathmandu, July 22, 2011. Listed as one of UNESCO's world heritage sites, the ancient city of Bhaktapur is renowned for its fine art of traditional pottery making. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman gives the finishing touches to a clay pot at a shop located in Talako pottery square at Bhaktapur July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman gives the finishing touches to a clay pot at a shop located in Talako pottery square at Bhaktapur July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
World shortest living man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, measuring 67.08 centimetres (26.4 inches), sits on his small chair and plays a traditional drum at his rented home in Pokhara, west of Kathmandu June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
World shortest living man, Khagendra Thapa Magar, measuring 67.08 centimetres (26.4 inches), sits on his small chair and plays a traditional drum at his rented home in Pokhara, west of Kathmandu June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl blows a bubble with chewing gum as she participates in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl blows a bubble with chewing gum as she participates in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Living Goddess Kumari Chanira Bajracharya takes her School Leaving Certificate exams as exam controller Prakash Subedi (R) looks on at her residence in Patan March 25, 2010. The Living Goddess is taking the exam at her residence as she is not allowed to leave her house other than on 19 religious occasions. REUTERS/Shruti Shrestha
Living Goddess Kumari Chanira Bajracharya takes her School Leaving Certificate exams as exam controller Prakash Subedi (R) looks on at her residence in Patan March 25, 2010. The Living Goddess is taking the exam at her residence as she is not allowed to leave her house other than on 19 religious occasions. REUTERS/Shruti Shrestha
A devotee prepares to take a holy dip at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu May 3, 2011. Families whose mothers have passed away take a holy wash at Matathirtha to commemorate the departed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to take a holy dip at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu May 3, 2011. Families whose mothers have passed away take a holy wash at Matathirtha to commemorate the departed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees portraying God Madhavnarayan prepare themselves for the Madhav Narayan Mela in Thecho near Kathmandu February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees portraying God Madhavnarayan prepare themselves for the Madhav Narayan Mela in Thecho near Kathmandu February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young boy inhales glue in Kathamandu's Durbar Square April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy inhales glue in Kathamandu's Durbar Square April 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A street vendor carrying packets of cotton candy waits for customers in Kathmandu August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A street vendor carrying packets of cotton candy waits for customers in Kathmandu August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of child is seen as she is being balanced on a wooden prong planted into a chariot, during a procession to celebrate "Trishul Jatra" or Tridents Festival, at Jayabageshwari in Kathmandu June 23, 2011. The festival is celebrated by Hindu devotees and parents who believe their children will be blessed with good health after participating in rituals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of child is seen as she is being balanced on a wooden prong planted into a chariot, during a procession to celebrate "Trishul Jatra" or Tridents Festival, at Jayabageshwari in Kathmandu June 23, 2011. The festival is celebrated by Hindu devotees and parents who believe their children will be blessed with good health after participating in rituals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An elephant is cleaned before taking part in the finals of the 27th World Elephant Polo Championship at Megahauly in Nepal December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
An elephant is cleaned before taking part in the finals of the 27th World Elephant Polo Championship at Megahauly in Nepal December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
People watch the Matyaha festival in Patan in Kathmandu August 18, 2008. Family members who have lost their loved ones take part in the festival to wish for peace for the departed. REUTERS/ Shruti Shrestha
People watch the Matyaha festival in Patan in Kathmandu August 18, 2008. Family members who have lost their loved ones take part in the festival to wish for peace for the departed. REUTERS/ Shruti Shrestha
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N....more
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR will launch an international campaign to highlight the plight of the estimated 12-15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as nationals by any country and become stateless. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dog is seen as a farmer works in a paddy field at Khokana village, located south of Nepal's capital Kathmandu July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dog is seen as a farmer works in a paddy field at Khokana village, located south of Nepal's capital Kathmandu July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese indigenous woman attends a program to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous People in Kathmandu August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese indigenous woman attends a program to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous People in Kathmandu August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sleeps near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur near Kathmandu August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sleeps near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur near Kathmandu August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese Army Chief Chhatra Man Singh Gurung is seen as he waits for the President and the Prime Minister to arrive for the Bhotojatra festival in Lalitpur June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese Army Chief Chhatra Man Singh Gurung is seen as he waits for the President and the Prime Minister to arrive for the Bhotojatra festival in Lalitpur June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chitwan residents cross the Narayani River in a ferry to reach their designation, some 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chitwan residents cross the Narayani River in a ferry to reach their designation, some 160 km (99 miles) south of Kathmandu, January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient sleeps on a bench while waiting to receive medical treatment at Patan Hospital in Kathmandu July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha
A patient sleeps on a bench while waiting to receive medical treatment at Patan Hospital in Kathmandu July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha
People light candles to mark the upcoming World Aids Day in Kathmandu November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People light candles to mark the upcoming World Aids Day in Kathmandu November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar