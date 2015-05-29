Inside Neverland
A general view of the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A view of the clock tower atop the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A bronze statue stands next to a gate in Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A sidewalk leads to the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of the main living room inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A chandelier hangs over a lofted main entryway of the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of the kitchen in the main house that was once used by Michael Jackson at Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
The interior of a small "secret room" used by Michael Jackson to store valuable items is pictured in the main house at Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of the master bathroom used by Michael Jackson in the main house of Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A copper bathtub is pictured in the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of the back of the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A statue stands near the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A bronze statue overlooks a pond behind the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of a pond next to the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
The platform on the oak tree where Michael Jackson would sit in to write his songs is pictured next to his main house in Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A bronze statue overlooks a road leading to the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
An oak tree, where Michael Jackson would sit in to write his songs, stands next to the main house inside Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A bronze statue overlooks a pond behind the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A long banquet table sits behind the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A tennis court is pictured behind the pool house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A general view of a swimming pool at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
An ice cream cart given to Michael Jackson by Elizabeth Taylor sits in the pool house inside Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California on July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A spiral staircase leads to a loft and overlooks a room in the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A bank of TV screens are pictured in a room in the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A jacuzzi is pictured at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A driveway leads to the main house inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Klein
