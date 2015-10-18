Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal
A woman poses inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Thousands of visitors packed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday to get a last look at...more
People are seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, built in 1962 as a symbol of the Jet Age, was designed with cavernous arched white ceilings in...more
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "We know that there are people flying into New York City to see that building," said Gregory Wessner, executive...more
The waiting area of the former Ambassadors Club is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The "Mad Men"-era terminal, vacant for nearly 14 years, will become...more
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The former check-in area of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man examines a lighting fixture inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in September the approval of the $265 million hotel project, funded mostly by a...more
Roberta Dunn, a former TWA receptionist from 1970-2001, is seen in silhouette inside the Ambassadors Club at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "It is one of the most...more
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, now a national historic landmark, was used by TWA until the airline went bankrupt in 2001. ...more
A lounge area is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The area outside the former Ambassadors Club is seen at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Up to 5,000 people were expected to visit the terminal on Sunday, part of...more
A stone barrier is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A lighting fixture is seen behind a chair outside the former Ambassadors Club inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Each year, former TWA employees wearing their...more
People take photos inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A broken payphone is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person is seen in silhouette behind a frosted security window inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Tyler Morse, CEO for MCR Development, said he planned to...more
