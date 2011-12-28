Inside Nigeria

Edition:
Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A man stands on the shore of Bar Beach, awash with rubbish and waste, in Lagos, Nigeria December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 30
A general view of Ikom water-fall in Nigeria's Delta region July 16, 2007. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 30
A boy standing in a canoe holds a hose to siphon oil from a spillage site on a river in Bodo community in Ogoni region of the Niger Delta June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 30
A soldier mans a machine gun on top of an armored vehicle outside the central mosque as Muslims pray in Nigeria's central city of Jos January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 30
Men dressed in traditional clothes ride horses during the Durbar festival in Kano November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 30
People watch as a man lifts a bar containing 50 kg (110 lbs) iron weights with his mouth at an open gym in Lagos March 27, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 30
A party supporter hangs on to a bus with an election poster of Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola during a campaign rally for his re-election in Yaba district in Lagos mainland March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joseph Penney

Close
7 / 30
A member of white garment Christian sect prays by a cross at the bar beach, where they live and worship in makeshift tents, in Lagos December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 30
A view of the government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in Abuja is seen in this January 14, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Files

Close
9 / 30
A man's leg is coated in crude oil as he walks out of a polluted river in Bidere community in Ogoniland in Nigeria's delta region August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 30
People carry containers as they queue to buy kerosene at a fuel station in Nigeria's capital Abuja August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
11 / 30
A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen in Ogoniland outside Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
12 / 30
Men work in a beef packaging company in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
13 / 30
A fireman cools off after petrol tankers, belonging to an oil service company, caught fire at Ogba neighborhood in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos February 2, 2010. No injuries were reported. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
14 / 30
Residents bail water from their home in Ikorodu neighbourhood of Nigeria's main city of Lagos, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/George Esiri

Close
15 / 30
A woman walks through Olusosun rubbish dump in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos April 18, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 30
People and traffic move along a busy street in Lagos, Nigeria, May 24, 2005. REUTERS/George Esiri

Close
17 / 30
Brokers work on the trading floor of the Nigerian stock exchange in the commercial capital Lagos April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
18 / 30
A model walks the runway during the Elite Model Look Nigeria 2011 fashion show in commercial hub Lagos September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
19 / 30
Azeez Agoro (2nd L) works with his friends on a laptop computer to upload music tracks and video clips to the mobile phones of customers who cannot afford their own computers in the Obalende district of Lagos May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
20 / 30
Groundnuts are displayed for sale at a roadside stall in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos August 18, 2011.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
21 / 30
A boy kicks a ball in Iwaya, one of the poorest areas of Lagos, in this undated photograph taken by a child, part of an exhibition in which hundreds of Nigerian kids from the richest and poorest homes in Lagos have documented their lives through pictures. REUTERS/Maxim Zannu/Handout

Close
22 / 30
A Nigerian military officer directs civilians at a checkpoint along Sapele-Warr road in the Niger Delta region May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
23 / 30
Militants patrol the creeks of the Niger delta region of Nigeria January 30, 2007. REUTERS/George Esiri

Close
24 / 30
Some hostages of the Philippines sit as they are guarded by militants of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) at an undisclosed location on the creeks of Niger delta January 31, 2007. REUTERS/George Esiri

Close
25 / 30
Workers, seen through a pipe, look on at the scene of an oil pipeline fire in Dadabili, Niger state April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
26 / 30
Canoes float amongst rafts of logs on the Lagos Lagoon, December 31, 2008. Floating rafts of rainforest logs are carried by the many creeks and rivers from outlying areas to the city's sawmills. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
27 / 30
A vendor stands behind her vegetables on sale at the market in Calabar, Delta region, December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
28 / 30
A man carries bricks at a bricks workshop in the village of Dawakin Kudu near Kano November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 30
A Nigerian boy walks along the river bank at sunset in Ibeshe near Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, May 24, 2006. REUTERS/George Esiri

Close
30 / 30

