Inside Nollywood

<p>Cast members perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria's movie business, often known as Nollywood, is one of the biggest in the world. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An actor performs as a slain policeman while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Most films are produced in local languages - Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo among them - while many others are made in English. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors hold flaming torches as they perform while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 27, 2013. Nollywood also has a growing audience among Africans living abroad, keen for a taste of home, whether watched in south London hairdressers or rented from Texas video stores. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. Nigeria shot its first film, "Palaver" (Trouble), in 1904. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors perform a scene at night while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Director Kunle Afolayan (R) directs a scene while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors Sadiq Daba (L) and Aderupoko ride bicycles as they perform during filming for 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors perform a scene while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A cameraman films a scene for the movie 'October 1', a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An actress lies on the ground as a makeup artist applies artificial blood to her chest while filming 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Crew members work while filming police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Director Kunle Afolayan watches a monitor while directing a scene during the filming of police thriller 'October 1' at a rural location in Ilaramokin village, southwest Nigeria, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A cameraman films a scene from a crane during the making of 'Ake', a film based on the childhood memoirs of Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>An actress holds a slate as she performs a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A boy is seen through a camera monitor as he acts in a scene during the making of 'Ake' in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Nigerian actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycette has make-up applied to her face before filming a scene for 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, on the outskirts of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>A crew member holds a boom microphone during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Actors perform during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage', directed by Tunde Kelani, at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Nigerian director Tunde Kelani (seated) watches a monitor as he directs a scene during the filming of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in the outskirt of Lagos, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Cast members dressed in traditional attire perform in a scene during the making of 'Dazzling Mirage' at a film location in Lagos, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

