Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 6:35pm BST

Inside North Korea

<p>A North Korean woman waits for customers at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman waits for customers at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean woman waits for customers at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 40
<p>A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 40
<p>A North Korean man rests next to a tented shop selling drinks along a street in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean man rests next to a tented shop selling drinks along a street in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean man rests next to a tented shop selling drinks along a street in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 40
<p>A foreign passenger reads The Pyongyang Times newspaper with a file photo of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in his youth on its front page, on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Beijing from Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A foreign passenger reads The Pyongyang Times newspaper with a file photo of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in his youth on its front page, on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Beijing from Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A foreign passenger reads The Pyongyang Times newspaper with a file photo of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in his youth on its front page, on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Beijing from Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 40
<p>Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Thousands of North Koreans attend a celebration event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 40
<p>North Koreans walk past a huge billboard featuring late leader Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans walk past a huge billboard featuring late leader Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Koreans walk past a huge billboard featuring late leader Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 40
<p>Young North Koreans gesture and cheer after a celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Young North Koreans gesture and cheer after a celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Young North Koreans gesture and cheer after a celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 40
<p>Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 40
<p>A billboard with the North Korean national flag is seen as young people dance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A billboard with the North Korean national flag is seen as young people dance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A billboard with the North Korean national flag is seen as young people dance to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Stadium, in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 40
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to soldiers and military officers during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to soldiers and military officers during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee more

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to soldiers and military officers during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 40
<p>North Korean cadets arrive for the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean cadets arrive for the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean cadets arrive for the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 40
<p>North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 40
<p>North Koreans watch a fireworks performance during a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Memorial Tower, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans watch a fireworks performance during a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Memorial Tower, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013....more

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Koreans watch a fireworks performance during a commemoration event to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Memorial Tower, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 40
<p>North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 40
<p>A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013....more

Monday, July 29, 2013

A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 40
<p>Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more

Monday, July 29, 2013

Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 40
<p>North Koreans carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Koreans carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 40
<p>North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 40
<p>Female North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Female North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Female North Korean soldiers parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 40
<p>North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 40
<p>North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
21 / 40
<p>North Korean students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 40
<p>Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
23 / 40
<p>A North Korean military officer gestures in front of a picture of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung in his youth, at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean military officer gestures in front of a picture of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung in his youth, at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean military officer gestures in front of a picture of the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung in his youth, at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
24 / 40
<p>A North Korean woman dressed in traditional costume is seen at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman dressed in traditional costume is seen at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean woman dressed in traditional costume is seen at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
25 / 40
<p>North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
26 / 40
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he and his aunt Kim Kyong-hui and Premier Pak Pong-ju attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he and his aunt Kim Kyong-hui and Premier Pak Pong-ju attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he and his aunt Kim Kyong-hui and Premier Pak Pong-ju attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
27 / 40
<p>A North Korean solider stands guard as people arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean solider stands guard as people arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean solider stands guard as people arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
28 / 40
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
29 / 40
<p>A North Korean student fans herself in the plaza of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean student fans herself in the plaza of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean student fans herself in the plaza of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
30 / 40
<p>North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean students bow in front of Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of North Korea's founding leader Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state, in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
31 / 40
<p>A soldier yawns ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A soldier yawns ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A soldier yawns ahead of the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
32 / 40
<p>Hundreds of people attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Hundreds of people attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Hundreds of people attend the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
33 / 40
<p>North Korean women dressed in traditional costumes and soldiers arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean women dressed in traditional costumes and soldiers arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean women dressed in traditional costumes and soldiers arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
34 / 40
<p>A North Korean woman Kim Bu-ok cries as she mourns her father, who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War, after the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean woman Kim Bu-ok cries as she mourns her father, who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War, after the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean woman Kim Bu-ok cries as she mourns her father, who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War, after the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
35 / 40
<p>North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean students travel in a school bus in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
36 / 40
<p>North Korean workers set up a billboard in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean workers set up a billboard in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

North Korean workers set up a billboard in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
37 / 40
<p>Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
38 / 40
<p>A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
39 / 40
<p>A North Korean policeman stands guard after a rainfall at Pyongyang airport, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean policeman stands guard after a rainfall at Pyongyang airport, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, July 29, 2013

A North Korean policeman stands guard after a rainfall at Pyongyang airport, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Jul 2013
Bloody protests in Egypt

Bloody protests in Egypt

Dozens of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi were killed by security forces during protests over the weekend.

29 Jul 2013
Pope visits Brazil

Pope visits Brazil

Pope Francis visits Brazil on his first foreign trip as pontiff.

29 Jul 2013
Bus crash in Italy

Bus crash in Italy

Thirty-nine are killed after a bus plunges off a viaduct.

30 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos