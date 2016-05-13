Edition:
Inside North Korea

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

Workers are photographed during a government organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016

Foreign reporters and their government guides follow, in newspapers and broadcast on television, the address by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to the Workers' Party of Korea congress, at a hotel in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

A woman is having her hair done during a government organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

People react as they see North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

People look on from inside of a trolleybus as it passes by the venue of a ruling party congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is accompanied by high party and military officials as he presides over a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Participants leave the capital's main ceremonial square after a mass rally and parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016

Children play in the kindergarden at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government organized visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016

A woman looks towards foreign reporters working near April 25 House of Culture, the venue of the Workers' Party of Korea congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby at the neonatal ward of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital during a visit by foreign reporters on a government organized tour in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Passengers travel on a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Students draw at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Men carry plastic flowers in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

People participate in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Passengers travel on escalators toward trains at a subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016

People work in a field just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

The Moranbong Band, an all-female North Korean pop band formed by leader Kim Jong Un, performs at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Uniformed women stand outside a gate with a red star on it in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

