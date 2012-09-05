Inside Quebec

A three week old Mulard duck tries to fly inside a barn at the Ferme Basque in St-Urbain June 6, 2009. Mulard ducks, a cross-breed between a male Muscovy duck and a common female duck, are, according to the producer, the preferred species for the production of foie gras. To obtain foie gras, the producer has to use the "gavage" technique to feed his birds. It consists of inserting a tube inside the bird's throat to deposit food into its crop. This process will, after a period of two weeks, fatten the duck's liver and produce foie gras. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger