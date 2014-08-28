Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 28, 2014 | 4:25pm BST

Inside Scotland's Parliament

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and...more

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 20
Security Officer Amanda Conners stands in front of a coat of arms bearing the motto "No one crosses me and gets away with it" at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Security Officer Amanda Conners stands in front of a coat of arms bearing the motto "No one crosses me and gets away with it" at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing...more

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Security Officer Amanda Conners stands in front of a coat of arms bearing the motto "No one crosses me and gets away with it" at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. Several recent polls have shown support for independence pushing higher. But the most recent "poll of polls", on Aug. 15, which was based on an average of the last six polls and excluded undecided respondents, found support for a breakaway stood at 43 percent against 57 percent for remaining within Britain. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 20
People gather in the foyer of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People gather in the foyer of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
People gather in the foyer of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 20
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) walks to a meeting on the last day of Parliament before the September 18th independence referendum in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) walks to a meeting on the last day of Parliament before the September 18th independence referendum in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) walks to a meeting on the last day of Parliament before the September 18th independence referendum in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 20
Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (R) waits for a lift at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (R) waits for a lift at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Deputy First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (R) waits for a lift at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 20
Political editor of BBC Scotland Brian Taylor poses for a photograph in a recording booth in the BBC office inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Political editor of BBC Scotland Brian Taylor poses for a photograph in a recording booth in the BBC office inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Political editor of BBC Scotland Brian Taylor poses for a photograph in a recording booth in the BBC office inside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 20
MSP Graeme Dey poses for a photograph in a thinking pod in his office at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSP Graeme Dey poses for a photograph in a thinking pod in his office at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
MSP Graeme Dey poses for a photograph in a thinking pod in his office at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 20
Men walk through part of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Men walk through part of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Men walk through part of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 20
Members of the Scottish Parliament sit for the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the Scottish Parliament sit for the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Members of the Scottish Parliament sit for the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 20
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (R) speaks during the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (R) speaks during the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (R) speaks during the last First Minister's Questions before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 20
Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seen on a television monitor making a speech during the last session of parliament before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seen on a television monitor making a speech during the last session of parliament before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seen on a television monitor making a speech during the last session of parliament before the September 18th independence referendum, in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 20
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 20
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Maintenance engineer Ian Anderson works in the lower basement of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 20
Studio staff work in the broadcasting studio of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Studio staff work in the broadcasting studio of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Studio staff work in the broadcasting studio of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 20
MSP Christian Allard is interviewed in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSP Christian Allard is interviewed in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
MSP Christian Allard is interviewed in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 20
Jennifer Graham welcomes people at the visitor information desk of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Jennifer Graham welcomes people at the visitor information desk of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Jennifer Graham welcomes people at the visitor information desk of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 20
MSPs and senior police officers attend a justice sub-committee on policing at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MSPs and senior police officers attend a justice sub-committee on policing at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
MSPs and senior police officers attend a justice sub-committee on policing at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
17 / 20
A man wearing a kilt reads notes at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man wearing a kilt reads notes at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A man wearing a kilt reads notes at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
18 / 20
A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A view of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
19 / 20
A view of the exterior of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the exterior of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A view of the exterior of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Deadly spiral of Honduras

Deadly spiral of Honduras

Next Slideshows

Deadly spiral of Honduras

Deadly spiral of Honduras

Honduras has drug gangs, corruption and the world's highest murder rate, while neighboring Nicaragua has fended off these problems.

28 Aug 2014
Hurricane surf

Hurricane surf

Heavy and potentially dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie drew crowds of surfers and spectators to the California coast.

28 Aug 2014
Militants seize Golan Heights crossing

Militants seize Golan Heights crossing

Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front capture a border crossing from Syrian forces across the border from Israel.

27 Aug 2014
Oil spill in Mexico

Oil spill in Mexico

The San Juan river will take months to clean up after a Pemex pipeline ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it.

27 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos

Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast