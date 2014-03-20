Inside SeaWorld
Young children get a close-up view of an orca, or killer whale, during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. A California lawmaker introduced a bill to ban live performances and captive breeding of killer...more
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A walrus is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A bottle nose dolphin swims underwater in a pool at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors enjoy a water ride as they attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stuffed animals depicting orcas and polar bears are shown for sale at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A shark is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.