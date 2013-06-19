Edition:
Inside Siberia's prisons

<p>Inmates walk at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. High-security male prison camp number 17 is intended to house male inmates who are serving a sentence for the first time, and have been convicted for serious crimes. Prisoners at the facility work in wood and metal processing shops, manufacture furniture, sew clothes and do other kinds of work. They can also take part in educational, sport and cultural programs. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates stand in formation before walking inside a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates walk past a poster that reads: 'Help Children' at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An employee (L) and inmates load wooden toilets onto a truck at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates straighten old iron wire for metal work at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates work in a metal processing shop at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An officer searches an inmate at a control point between work and residential zones at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An officer enters a zone where especially strict conditions are imposed inside a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. The sign reads "Strict conditions for serving punishment". REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>A security officer stands next to an inmate serving dinner to prisoners, inside a zone where especially strict conditions are imposed at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate serves prisoners dinner inside a zone where especially strict conditions are imposed at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate works inside a bath and laundry building at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates walk inside an enclosure at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate leaves a bath and laundry building at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate washes his hands at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. The sign reads "Wash your hands before eating." REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates stand in line for dinner at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate receives a portion of food while others stand in line at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates watch TV inside a temporary cell for recently arrived prisoners at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmates stand inside a temporary cell for recently arrived prisoners at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An inmate gathers his possessions inside a temporary cell for recently arrived prisoners at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An Orthodox priest (L) leads the Easter service during the week after Orthodox Easter, as he stands among inmates inside an Orthodox church at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>An Orthodox priest (R) and an inmate stand in front of an Orthodox church at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, makes a bed in sleeping quarters at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2013. Kovalyov was sentenced to eight years in a high-security prison camp for drug trafficking, but was released two and a half years early, on May 10, 2013, for good behaviour and participation in sports and cultural activities. Before being released, Kovalyov had been serving part of his sentence in high-security male prison camp number 5, intended to house male inmates who have multiple convictions for serious crimes. Prisoners at the facility work in wood and metal processing shops, manufacture furniture, sew clothes and do other kinds of work. They can also take part in educational, sport and cultural programs. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, plays an accordion as he prepares for an inter-prison talent contest at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, stands inside a cell as he receives a letter from his wife at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, walks through a door during his discharge procedure at a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former inmate Boris Kovalyov, 32, (C) talks to his wife Galina (R) and a relative after being released outside a high-security male prison camp outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

