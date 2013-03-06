Edition:
United Kingdom
Inside the Bolshoi

<p>Bolshoi ballet dancer Maria Alash leaves the stage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A Bolshoi ballet dancer is seen backstage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Bolshoi ballerina Yelena Andrienko dances during a performance of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" with the State Classic Ballet Theatre of Russia at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Sadaise Arencibia, a Cuban National Ballet ballerina, prepares backstage before the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Bolshoi ballerinas Svetlana Zakharova (L) and Maria Volodina perform in the dress rehearsal of "Cinderella" at the Royal Opera House in London, August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

<p>The company rehearses "The Sleeping Beauty" ballet as Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits the Bolshoi Theatre to mark its re-opening after years of reconstruction in Moscow, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A Cuban National Ballet ballerina drinks water during the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Bolshoi Ballet's dancers perform during a rehearsal for Ballet in one act "Chroma" by British choreographer Wayne McGregor at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A ballet dancer stretches as she waits for the performance during the International Ballet Competition at Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Badri Maisuradze (L) and other Bolshoi theatre actors perform during a dress rehearsal of the theatre's new production of Chaikovsky opera "Queen of Spades" in Moscow, October 03, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Dancers of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet perform 'Espartaco' during a dress rehearsal at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>San Francisco Ballet's Maria Kochetkova takes part in a rehearsal for "Reflections" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Ballet dancers watch the performance of the contestants during the International Ballet Competition at Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Ballerinas of the Bolshoi Theatre and the State Classic Ballet Theatre of Russia dance during a performance of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>The Paris Opera Ballet rehearse on the stage of the Bolshoi theatre in Moscow, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

<p>Ballet dancers stretch as they wait for the performance during the International Ballet Competition at Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Conductor Vladimir Yurovsky directs the orchestra during a final dress rehearsal on the main stage at the Bolshoi theatre in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev</p>

<p>A worker uses a buzz saw during construction works in the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Staatsballett Berlin's Polina Semionova (L) and Bolshoi Ballet's Natalia Osipova warm up before a rehearsal for "Reflections" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Alexei Tanovitski, as Ivan the Terrible, speaks with media after a dress rehearsal of the Bolshoi theatre's new staging of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's open-air opera "The Maid of Pskov", northwest of Moscow, late July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Dancers perform during a rehearsal of "The Sleeping Beauty" ballet as Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits the Bolshoi Theatre to mark its re-opening after years of reconstruction in Moscow, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Ballerinas take part in a rehearsal for "Reflections" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>The Paris Opera Ballet rehearse on the stage of the Bolshoi theatre in Moscow, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin</p>

<p>People look at the illuminated Bolshoi Theatre on the eve of its reopening in central Moscow, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Actor Alexei Tanovitski (C), as Ivan the Terrible, and other cast members perform during a dress rehearsal of the Bolshoi theatre's new staging of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's open-air opera "The Maid of Pskov" in Pskov?s Kremlin, northwest of Moscow, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Bolshoi dancers Svetlana Lunkina (bottom) and Ruslan Skvortsov perform the Gisele ballet at the Palais de Beaulieu theater in Lausanne, Switzerland, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre perform at an orphanage during a charity concert in the Russian town of Sapozhok, southeast of Moscow, May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>Dancers of the Bolshoi warm up before a rehearsal of the Gisele ballet at the Palais de Beaulieu theater in Lausanne, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Members of the Bolshoi Ballet perform in Francesco Vezzoli's "Ballets Russes Italian Style (The Shortest Musical You Will Never See Again)" during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles, November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre talk to children after a charity concert at an orphanage in the Russian town of Sapozhok, southeast of Moscow, May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

