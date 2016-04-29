Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. The U.S. military will announce on Friday that it...more
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
Weeds grow outside the ruins of the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Josh Smith
The Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
The Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
A sign commemorates 14 medical personnel who were killed when an American airstrike destroyed the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
