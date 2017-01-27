Edition:
Inside the Congress of Tomorrow

(L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledge the crowd during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Attendees applaud President Donald Trump during his speech at the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protesters demonstrate during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Senator John McCain is interviewed. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Congressional staffer Shannon McGahn holds her yawning son as U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Congressmen and staff listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak. REUTERS/Mark Makela

President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan greet one another on stage. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen to President Donald Trump speak. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Representative for Washington's 5th Congressional District Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator from South Dakota John Thune (L-R) address the media. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Caleb Smith, House Speaker Paul Ryan's digital communications director, arranges an American flag on stage. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Police officers monitor activity outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow". REUTERS/Mark Makela

Representative Jason Chaffetz adjusts his tie before a television interview. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protesters demonstrate during a "Queer Rage" dance party outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow". REUTERS/Mark Makela

A member of the media works on his laptop. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Representative Chris Collins is interviewed. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Protesters demonstrate during a "Queer Rage" dance party outside the location of the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow". REUTERS/Mark Makela

Representative Adam Kinzinger is surrounded by media. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Representative Liz Cheney addresses the media. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Police officers monitor activity as David Slottge demonstrates outside the location for the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow". REUTERS/Mark Makela

A television journalist prepares to record a segment. REUTERS/Mark Makela

