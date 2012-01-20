Edition:
Inside the Costa Concordia

Friday, January 20, 2012

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Friday, January 20, 2012

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Friday, January 20, 2012

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

