Inside the Costa Concordia
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more
Next Slideshows
Typhoon batters Asia
Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.
Rebels in east Ukraine
Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.
Fire in the Cascades
A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.