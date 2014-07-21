Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 21, 2014 | 5:50pm BST

Inside the Costa Concordia

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry....more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. ...more

Monday, July 21, 2014
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Next Slideshows

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.

21 Jul 2014
Rebels in east Ukraine

Rebels in east Ukraine

Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.

21 Jul 2014
Fire in the Cascades

Fire in the Cascades

A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

21 Jul 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures