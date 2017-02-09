Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Crystal Houser, 30, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, bags excess blankets for delivery to nearby communities while helping to clean up the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A modified "No Trespassing" sign is seen in the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Tribal flags catch the wind in the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Crews remove waste from the opposition camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A North Dakota National Guard vehicle idles on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A police barricade stands on Backwater Bridge north of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A police officer monitors the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Tipis are seen on the outskirts of the protest camp. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
