Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria
An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Belgian fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria holds a cigarette in his mouth inside a military vehicle in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016....more
Democratic Forces of Syria women fighters gesture while riding a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Democratic Forces of Syria fighters ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria warm themselves by a fire at sunset in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Children eat fruits in Ghazila village after fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria stand on a lookout point to watch for Islamic State fighters in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from an Islamic State vehicle near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria drive to position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria distribute food aid to internally displaced Syrians that fled the town of Sabaa Zlam in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk with their weapons in the southwestern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria position themselves in Ghazila village after taking control of the town from Islamic State forces in the southern countryside of Hasaka, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria sits at a guard post in the 121 Regiment base, after the group took control of it from Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria walk in front of their infantry fighting vehicles around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015....more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria carry their weapons as they cheer near the Syrian town of al Houl in Hasaka province, after they took control of the area, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in south-eastern city of Hasaka, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG), who are fighting alongside with the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in...more
A helmet belonging to a Islamic State militant is seen on the ground at the 121 Regiment base after Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria took control of the base in the town of al-Melabiyyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015....more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria move in a convoy in the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Dead bodies, which according to fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria (SDF) belong to Islamic State militant, lie on the grass during what SDF said was an offensive against the Islamic State to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani,...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria prepare themselves ahead of what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from the Democratic Forces of Syria, stands near a military vehicle which belonged to Islamic State militants, and equipped with explosive materials, in the town of al-Mokhmaliyah, south of Hasaka city, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
