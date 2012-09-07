Edition:
United Kingdom

Inside the DNC

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves at supporters as he leads his family - wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia across the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden gather on stage during the final session of the during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Close
2 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama celebrates with his daughters Sasha and Malia after accepting the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle Obama prior to addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves with Vice President Joe Biden after Obama accepted the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama arrives on stage to introduce her husband Barack Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama waves as he arrives to address delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

Vice president Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
10 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Senator John Kerry addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Jill Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

People hold signs as Vice President Joe Biden addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz react after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rep. Barney Frank holds the gavel during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Caroline Kennedy departs after addressing the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt watch from the convention floor during the final session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

Former Governor of Michigan Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige bows after performing during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
20 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Friday, September 07, 2012

A delegate works on her computer next to a television depicting President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
21 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rep. John Lewis addresses the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
22 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 07, 2012

Gloria Goodwin, a delegate from North Carolina, holds up an Obama 2012 banner as she celebrates with fellow delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Caroline Kennedy address the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
24 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 07, 2012

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton onstage after Clinton nominated Obama for re-election during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
25 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Votes from Ohio put President Obama over the top to secure the 2012 Democratic presidential nomination as Democratic National Committee Secretary Alice Germond handles the roll call vote during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
26 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton addresses delegates during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
28 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
29 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
30 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

A delegate holds a sign during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
31 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

Women's Rights Activist Sandra Fluke waves after addressing the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
32 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Senate, Massachusetts, addresses the second session of Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
33 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Sister Simone Campbell of the"Nuns on the Bus" social justice tour, walks to the podium to address the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
34 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Participants listen to the invocation prior to the start of the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
35 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

California Attorney General Kamala Harris addresses the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
36 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

A convention-goer sports a firefighter's helmet during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
37 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama waves before addressing the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
38 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, September 07, 2012

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, delivers the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
39 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

An Alaska delegate talks on his mobile phone just off the convention floor during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
40 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson attends the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
41 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama is cheered as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
42 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Julian Castro, Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, waves as he arrives to deliver the keynote address during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
43 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Delegates cheer during the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
44 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. congressional candidate Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who lost both of her legs to injuries sustained while serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in combat in Iraq, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
45 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Kal Penn waves after addressing delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
46 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson and President Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-ng address delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
47 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is applauded by fellow women of the U.S. House of Representatives as she addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
48 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

Women's right activist Lilly Ledbetter, namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
49 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

Stacy Lihn greets her family after delivering her "American Remarks" address to the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
50 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 07, 2012

A family awaits to have their picture printed after posing at a photo booth which was set-up at a street festival ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
51 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 07, 2012

A video shows the late Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
52 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Chicago Mayor and former Obama administration official Rahm Emanuel addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
53 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Oregon delegate Kendra Murray poses with numerous buttons as she attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
54 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman holds up a souvenir coffee mug for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
55 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 07, 2012

A woman clutches a bag with President Barack Obama's portrait on it at CarolinaFest ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
56 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

A convention-goer sits by himself ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
57 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 07, 2012

Michelle Obama "fist-bumps" actor and Obama administration official Kal Penn, the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, as she tours the stage a day before her speech to the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
58 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 07, 2012

A local artist named "O" shows off his lithographs featuring first lady Michelle Obama for sale at the site of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
59 / 60
Friday, September 07, 2012

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 07, 2012

Members of law enforcement stand in a parking lot during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
60 / 60

Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »