Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 22, 2017 | 2:35pm GMT

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 21
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
2 / 21
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 21
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 21
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 21
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 21
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
8 / 21
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 21
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 21
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
14 / 21
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 21
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 21
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 21
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 21
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Next Slideshows

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Vandals topple scores of headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis.

21 Feb 2017
The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Security footage of the events leading up to the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

21 Feb 2017
The internment of Japanese-Americans

The internment of Japanese-Americans

This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

18 Feb 2017
Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

17 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast