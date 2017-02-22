Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized
Vandals topple scores of headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis.
The strange death of Kim Jong Nam
Security footage of the events leading up to the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
The internment of Japanese-Americans
This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.
Islamic State militants behind bars
Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.