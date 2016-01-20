Edition:
Inside the Free Syrian Army

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a lookout point in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighter fires a shell towards Islamic State fighters in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A fighter, whose face was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, carries his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter, during his wedding ceremony in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an area in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Guests brew coffee during a wedding ceremony for a Free Syrian Army fighter in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children dance during a wedding ceremony for a Free Syrian Army fighter in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare shells before launching them towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege of Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Free Syrian army fighters gesture after they took control of Tal al-Zaatar in the province of Daraa, Syria August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A rebel fighter gestures as he shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the front line of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A Free Syrian Army fighter prays as fellow fighters prepare to launch an attack on forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, west of Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion run to avoid snipers on the front line against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion walk in a trench on the front line against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A rebel fighter jumps through a fire loop as he demonstrates his skill during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter of the 101 Division, takes a position behind sandbags near the town of Morek in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion take up positions inside a building on the front line against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they demonstrate their skills during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

