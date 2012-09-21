Edition:
Inside the iPhone 5

Friday, September 21, 2012

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a suction cup in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a suction cup in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened using a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A handout image released by iFixit.com shows a new iPhone 5 which has been opened in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A handout image released by iFixit.com shows a new iPhone 5 which has been opened in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened with a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A new iPhone 5 being opened with a screwdriver in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The logic board being lifted out the rear case of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The logic board being lifted out the rear case of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

Various chips of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

Various chips of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A bracket being unscrewed on a logic board of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

A bracket being unscrewed on a logic board of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The A6 chip of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The A6 chip of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The A6 chip of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The A6 chip of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The logic board and 8 megapixel iSight camera of a new iPhone 5 as other components are seen in its rear case in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

The logic board and 8 megapixel iSight camera of a new iPhone 5 as other components are seen in its rear case in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/iFixIt.com

