Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 11:46am GMT

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Rebel fighters stand amidst rubble at the entrance to a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Members of the rapid response forces inspect a tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connected two headquarter buildings in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. The slogan reads, "We will conquer Roma God willing". REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
