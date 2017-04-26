Edition:
Wed Apr 26, 2017

Inside the North Korean military

A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
1 / 34
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
2 / 34
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
3 / 34
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
4 / 34
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
5 / 34
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
6 / 34
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCNA/via REUTERS
7 / 34
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
8 / 34
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA
9 / 34
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA
10 / 34
Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
11 / 34
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
12 / 34
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2012
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
13 / 34
Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session. REUTERS/KCNA

Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session. REUTERS/KCNA
14 / 34
A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghae Province. REUTERS/KCNA

A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghae Province. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghae Province. REUTERS/KCNA
15 / 34
Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
16 / 34
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
17 / 34
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS

An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS
18 / 34
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA. KCNA/via Reuters

A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA. KCNA/via Reuters
19 / 34
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2013
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA
20 / 34
North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
21 / 34
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic...more

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA
22 / 34
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA

A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA
23 / 34
Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
24 / 34
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
25 / 34
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
26 / 34
A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA

A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA
27 / 34
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS
28 / 34
Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
29 / 34
Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
30 / 34
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
31 / 34
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2013
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
32 / 34
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS

A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS
33 / 34
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
34 / 34
