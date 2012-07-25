Inside the Olympic Village
A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
