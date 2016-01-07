Edition:
Inside the Oregon refuge

Ryan Bundy (L), and Ammon Bundy are shown in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon said on Wednesday they know they will have to go home, but that they want to see progress on their grievances first and it is not "quite time yet." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy leads a prayer in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The Bundy brothers began the occupation after a demonstration in support of two ranchers convicted of setting fires on their land that spread to this reserve. Dwight Hammond and his son Steven were sent back to prison this week after a judge ruled that the sentences they previously served for arson were not long enough under federal law. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy fields phone calls in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. For the Bundy brothers, the occupation is personal. Their father, Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who was not at the reserve but was offering his sons advice by phone, became a symbol of the anti-government ethos after a stand-off over grazing rights with federal authorities in 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office. The Bundy brothers have taken over the cozy and cluttered office of Linda Sue Beck, a biologist and civil servant they have come to view as a symbol the federal government. They said they would allow Beck to come to gather her personal belongings. But they don�t want her to return to work. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
"When we can say, 'OK, now we can go home,' would be when the people of Harney County are secure enough and confident enough that they can continue to manage their own land and their own rights and resources without our aid, " Ryan Bundy, seen sitting in an office, said. "And we intend to turn this facility into a facility that will aid that process." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy (L) sits at a biologist's desk with his laptop, making and taking call after call with journalists, supporters and local government officials. A birthday card, a book called �Fisheries Techniques� and other office adornments appear largely undisturbed, save for a spot on Beck�s desk cleared to make room for boxes of pizza and bullets. The protesters make coffee in an adjoining kitchenette that doubles as a science laboratory. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Wes Kjar, a 31-year-old occupier from Utah, left a job on an oil rig to join to join the siege over the weekend, meeting Ammon Bundy for the first time. He stayed to serve as his body guard and speaks with passion about the cause. He said he would not hesitate to stand between Bundy and a bullet. �I�m not saying I want to die,� he explained at one point during the night. �I want to surrender. But I want to surrender on the right terms.� REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy (L) with supporter Shawna Cox said he would not resist arrest, but he would not cooperate with any prosecution he deemed unconstitutional. He said he is encouraging county residents to convene a grand jury to rule on whether the federal government�s jurisdiction over the reserve is proper. He also is seeking the indictment of the government lawyer who prosecuted the Hammonds. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
�What is legitimate enough to make a stand?� Ammon Bundy said. �When is it enough to put yourself and other people�s lives on the line? Is it justified? Maybe in the end we�ll look at each other and say, �What are we doing?�� REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A print out of the proposed name change for the buildings at the refuge is shown in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ryan Bundy sits in an office. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy talks on the phone. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy talks on the phone. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Wes Kjar, an occupier, crouches after a door was rattled in an office. The doorknob rattle remains a mystery. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ammon Bundy sits in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
