Pictures | Wed Dec 17, 2014

Inside the Peshawar school

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Taliban attack Pakistan school

Taliban attack Pakistan school

