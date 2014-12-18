Edition:
Inside the Peshawar school

WARNING: Contains graphic images: An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Books lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A photograph lies on the auditorium floor of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Rescue team members walk inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier inspects the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A policeman collects blood samples as evidence on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Pakistan Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Burnt books lie on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A soldier walks past blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands guard inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A local cameraman films in front of an army soldier at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands by blood on the floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
