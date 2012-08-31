Edition:
United Kingdom
Inside the RNC

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential running mate Rep. Paul Ryan (R) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential running mate Rep. Paul Ryan (R) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential runningmate Rep. Paul Ryan (L) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential runningmate Rep. Paul Ryan (L) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney places his hand over his heart as he reacts to the applause of the crowd as he takes the stage and accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney places his hand over his heart as he reacts to the applause of the crowd as he takes the stage and accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney prepares to address the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney prepares to address the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets delegates as he arrives in the convention hall to accept the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets delegates as he arrives in the convention hall to accept the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Actor Clint Eastwood takes the stage to endorse Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Actor Clint Eastwood takes the stage to endorse Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is U.S. President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is U.S. President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A delegate listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A delegate listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) addresses delegates as he introduces Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) addresses delegates as he introduces Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Protestors from the "Code Pink" group interrupt Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's acceptance speech during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Protestors from the "Code Pink" group interrupt Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's acceptance speech during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Kansas delegate Mike Todd checks his buttons during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Kansas delegate Mike Todd checks his buttons during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A participant shows support for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A participant shows support for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Cheryl Howell, a delegate from North Branch, Michigan, wipes tears from her eyes during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Cheryl Howell, a delegate from North Branch, Michigan, wipes tears from her eyes during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista narrate a tribute to former President Ronald Reagan during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista narrate a tribute to former President Ronald Reagan during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A protestor wears an anti-Romney mask during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews </p>

A protestor wears an anti-Romney mask during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews

<p>Anti-Romney protestors rally outside the Tampa Bay Times Forum during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. Picture taken August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews </p>

Anti-Romney protestors rally outside the Tampa Bay Times Forum during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. Picture taken August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and presidential nominee Mitt Romney talk with members of their staff, who are lined up for a campaign staff picture, as they arrive in the convention hall during a walk through before the fourth session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and presidential nominee Mitt Romney talk with members of their staff, who are lined up for a campaign staff picture, as they arrive in the convention hall during a walk through before the fourth session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan accepts the nomination as he addresses delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan accepts the nomination as he addresses delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to accept the vice presidential nomination and address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to accept the vice presidential nomination and address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. A photograph of Rice alongside another former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, is on display behind her. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. A photograph of Rice alongside another former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, is on display behind her. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan's wife Janna (L) and his mother Betty Douglas (R) sit together in the VIP box during the third session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan's wife Janna (L) and his mother Betty Douglas (R) sit together in the VIP box during the third session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Former Arkansas Governor and former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Former Arkansas Governor and former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Members of the Maine delegation supporting Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul protest the exclusion of Paul supporters from the convention floor as they march, chanting through the halls during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Members of the Maine delegation supporting Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul protest the exclusion of Paul supporters from the convention floor as they march, chanting through the halls during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Delegates take part in the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Delegates take part in the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>U.S. Senator and (2008) Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-AZ) acknnowledges applause at the start of his speech during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

U.S. Senator and (2008) Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-AZ) acknnowledges applause at the start of his speech during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A video tribute to President George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush is shown on the stage screens during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A video tribute to President George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush is shown on the stage screens during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Texas delegates cheer at the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Texas delegates cheer at the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) addresses delegates during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) addresses delegates during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A convention guest arrives before the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A convention guest arrives before the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Supporters of Planned Parenthood attend a rally near the Republican National Convention in downtown Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Supporters of Planned Parenthood attend a rally near the Republican National Convention in downtown Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>U.S. Congressman and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R-W) visits the stage ahead of his address to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. With Ryan are his children Liza (C) Charlie (L) and Sam. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

U.S. Congressman and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R-W) visits the stage ahead of his address to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. With Ryan are his children Liza (C) Charlie (L) and Sam. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney meets his wife Ann Romney onstage after she addressed the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney meets his wife Ann Romney onstage after she addressed the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Delegates celebrate as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets the necessary delegate votes to put him over the top and secure the Republican presidential nomination during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Delegates celebrate as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets the necessary delegate votes to put him over the top and secure the Republican presidential nomination during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A delegate from Texas listens as the U.S. National Anthem is sung during the start of the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A delegate from Texas listens as the U.S. National Anthem is sung during the start of the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Ann Romney is hugged by her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, after she addressed delegates during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Ann Romney is hugged by her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, after she addressed delegates during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney smiles as he talks with fomer Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) as they listen with his wife Ann Romney (L) to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie deliver the keynote address during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney smiles as he talks with fomer Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) as they listen with his wife Ann Romney (L) to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie deliver the keynote address during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus gavels the opening of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus gavels the opening of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Former Republican presidential candidate, Representative Ron Paul (L), greets convention goers as he walks the floor before the start of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Former Republican presidential candidate, Representative Ron Paul (L), greets convention goers as he walks the floor before the start of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A delegate from Texas waits for the start of the session during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A delegate from Texas waits for the start of the session during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>David Grot (C), a guest of the Michigan delegation, yawns as he sits with other guests after the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

David Grot (C), a guest of the Michigan delegation, yawns as he sits with other guests after the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Standing in front of a large U.S. national debt clock, Republican National Committee Chariman Reince Priebus addresses the 2012 Republican National Convention opening session in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Standing in front of a large U.S. national debt clock, Republican National Committee Chariman Reince Priebus addresses the 2012 Republican National Convention opening session in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Newspaper headlines concerning tropical storm Issac are seen on a chair at the Republican National Convention before the start of the first session of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Newspaper headlines concerning tropical storm Issac are seen on a chair at the Republican National Convention before the start of the first session of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>U.S. flags flutter in strong winds at the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

U.S. flags flutter in strong winds at the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Workers install a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Workers install a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar

