Inside the Swiss military

Recruits from the veterinary troops of the Swiss Army play traditional cow-bells during an official visiting day at a Swiss army base in Sand bei Schoehnbuehl, outside Bern September 7, 2013. Switzerland will vote on the military conscription system in a referendum on September 22 that proposes to scrap conscription and replace it with an all-volunteer army. Under Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to take part in compulsory military service between the ages of 18 and 34. Picture taken September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich