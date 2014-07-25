Inside the tunnels of Gaza
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks before an army-organized tour for journalists at the Gaza border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014....more
An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists on July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into Israel, outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, near Kibbutz Nir Am just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more
