Inside the USS Coronado
The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
How to build a satellite
Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.
Vote for Vader
The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.
A community buried
The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.
Queen Elizabeth's toys
Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.