Fri Apr 4, 2014

Inside the USS Coronado

<p>The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

Friday, April 04, 2014

The United States littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The Captain's bridge is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Rows of chairs are set up in preparation for the commissioning of the United States Naval littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A firing authorization panel is shown in the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Signal flags are shown on the captain's bridge aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A sailor helps put up flags aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An inside stairwell is shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Crews quarters are shown aboard the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado during a media tour in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

<p>The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The soon to be commissioned United States Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado is shown docked at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California April 3, 2014.

