Inside the Vatican
A media correspondent gives her report on the resignation of Pope Benedict in Rome, with Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in the background, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A media correspondent gives her report on the resignation of Pope Benedict in Rome, with Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in the background, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a consistory at the Vatican, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a consistory at the Vatican, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Two priests walk in St. Peter square at the Vatican, shortly after Pope Benedict announced his resignation, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Two priests walk in St. Peter square at the Vatican, shortly after Pope Benedict announced his resignation, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato
An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato
Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Next Slideshows
Manhunt in LA
Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.
Mostar: A city divided
Paralyzed by politicking, ethnic tensions rise in the battle-scarred Bosnian city of Mostar, which has entered 2013 without a budget to fund essential services.
Indian ghostbusters
Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.
Embedded in Afghanistan
Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.