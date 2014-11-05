Inside the Virgin Space Port
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) is seen behind the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership (front), which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, November...more
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
The moon rises over a hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) and the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in...more
The tail of Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
The sun sets behind the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
