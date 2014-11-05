Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 4:50pm GMT

Inside the Virgin Space Port

Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) is seen behind the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership (front), which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, November 4, 2014.

Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) is seen behind the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership (front), which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, November...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) is seen behind the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership (front), which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, November 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 10
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Messages of condolences from social media are seen on the wall along a corridor of the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
2 / 10
The moon rises over a hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

The moon rises over a hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The moon rises over a hangar at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
3 / 10
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
4 / 10
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) and the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) and the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG (bottom L) and the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
5 / 10
The tail of Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

The tail of Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The tail of Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
6 / 10
The sun sets behind the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

The sun sets behind the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
The sun sets behind the Virgin Galactic hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
7 / 10
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
8 / 10
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft mothership, which landed safely after splitting from SpaceShipTwo, is seen in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
9 / 10
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Virgin Galactic's CEO George T. Whitesides stands in front of their new spaceship N202VG, which the company began building 2 and a half years ago, in a hangar at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave.
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Kobani

Fleeing Kobani

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Kobani

Fleeing Kobani

Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.

05 Nov 2014
Election night rallies

Election night rallies

Inside the midterm election night rallies.

05 Nov 2014
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

05 Nov 2014
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.

04 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures