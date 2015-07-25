Inside the White House on 9/11
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S....more
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Saudis land at Aden airport
Two Saudi aircraft land in Aden with equipment to re-open the damaged Yemeni airport.
Turkey's war on ISIS
Turkish warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in Syria for the first time, with President Erdogan promising more decisive action against the jihadists.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.