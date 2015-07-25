Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 3:00am BST

Inside the White House on 9/11

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
1 / 12
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
2 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
3 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
4 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
5 / 12
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
6 / 12
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
7 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
8 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
9 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
10 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
11 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Next Slideshows

The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

25 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Jul 2015
Saudis land at Aden airport

Saudis land at Aden airport

Two Saudi aircraft land in Aden with equipment to re-open the damaged Yemeni airport.

24 Jul 2015
Turkey's war on ISIS

Turkey's war on ISIS

Turkish warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in Syria for the first time, with President Erdogan promising more decisive action against the jihadists.

24 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures