Inside the White House on 9/11
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S....more
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
