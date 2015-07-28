Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 28, 2015 | 2:30am BST

Inside the White House on 9/11

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
1 / 12
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
2 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
3 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
4 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
5 / 12
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Lynne Cheney aboard Marine Two in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
6 / 12
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Secretary of State Colin Powell is pictured in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
7 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
8 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
9 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
10 / 12
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
President George Bush is pictured with Vice President Dick Cheney and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives
Close
11 / 12
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
War zone work

War zone work

Next Slideshows

War zone work

War zone work

Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.

27 Jul 2015
Uighur refugees of Turkey

Uighur refugees of Turkey

Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.

27 Jul 2015
President Obama in Kenya

President Obama in Kenya

President Obama on his first visit as president to his father's homeland in Kenya.

27 Jul 2015
Inside the White House on 9/11

Inside the White House on 9/11

Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.

25 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures