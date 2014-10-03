Inside the White House
President Obama completes a meeting with staff, including White House Counsel Neil Eggleston (L) and Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R), before departing for travel to Indiana, from the White House, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him at the White House on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a...more
A staff member cleans up a glass of water that was spilled on President Obama's desk in the Oval Office, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama bends over so that the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a family visit to the Oval Office, May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama and first lady Michelle wear 3-D glasses while watching the Super Bowl with family, friends, staff members and members of Congress in the family theater of the White House, February 1, 2009 . REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama, first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia watch the World Cup final between the U.S. and Japan, from the Treaty Room office in the White House, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza
President Obama, holding a tortilla from the buffet table at the White House Cinco de Mayo celebration, smiles at first lady Michelle Obama as they get on the elevator to the private residence following the event, May 4, 2009 and later released by...more
President Obama listens to comments during a briefing with advisors in the Roosevelt Room, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama displays the label of his suit showing that it was "Tailored Expressly for Barack Obama," by U.S. Company Hart Schaffner Marx, as he meets with labor leaders in the Blue Room of the White House, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Pete...more
President Obama stands in the Oval Office with a Hawaiian paddle that was given to him as a gift, June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama with Senior Advisor David Axelrod, Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel and Press Secretary Robert Gibbs in the White House Red Room, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
A table in the State Dining Room is seen before President Obama spoke with a bipartisan group of governors at the White House, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Brian Mosteller attempts to protect his shoes as he plays with the Obama family dog "Bo"in the White HousCabinet Room, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama examines the "Resolute Desk" in the Oval Office, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama tries out the fly fishing rod given to him on his birthday by a group of avid fisherman on his staff in the Oval Office, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama is photographed playing football on the South Lawn of the White House with the family dog Bo, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama, along with Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Congress, during a basketball game on the White House court, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Members of The President's Own United States Marine Band listen through a door as musician Stevie Wonder performs during a ceremony honoring him for the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize at the White House, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jim...more
President Obama enjoys a beer with Dakota Meyer the day before presenting Meyer with the Medal of Honor for action in Afghanistan, on the patio outside of the Oval Office, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice their putting on the putting green on the South Lawn, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
Blackberry phones belonging to senior members of President Obama's cabinet just outside the Cabinet Room of the White House during a meeting, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room, May 1, 2011. Picture taken May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
President Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. military personnel from the Oval Office, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden meet with House Speaker John Boehner and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Oval Office, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama bends down to wait for his dog, Bo, to come towards him outside the Oval Office of the White House, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Cooks grill corn for Independence Day in preparation for celebrations at the White House, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
President Obama's daughter Sasha hides behind the sofa as she sneaks up on the president at the end of the day in the Oval Office, August 5, 2009. Photo is extremely low resolution but is the highest resolution offered by source. REUTERS/Pete...more
President Obama is helped by then Vermont Governor Jim Douglas to move a couch in the Oval Office, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
President Obama's personal assistant Reggie Love tries to open a door with two boxes in his hands after returning with Obama from a Home Depot, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama holds a pencil as he participates in a cabinet meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
