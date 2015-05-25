Inside Turkmenistan

People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov - a gilded 6-meter-high...more

People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inauguration ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 25, 2015. Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to Berdymukhamedov - a gilded 6-meter-high statue of the leader on horseback perched on a white cliff, reflecting his flourishing personality cult in the reclusive gas-rich nation. REUTERS/Marat Gurt

