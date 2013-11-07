Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013 | 1:55pm GMT

Inside Twitter

<p>A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A pillow is placed on a couch at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 15
<p>Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Twitter employee Amber Costa works on a computer at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 15
<p>Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Small wooden bird feeders are displayed at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 15
<p>A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A view of the game room at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A Twitter employee works at a computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 15
<p>A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A worker tends to the lawn on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 15
<p>Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Twitter employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 15
<p>Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Twitter employees gather at a table at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 15
<p>A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A television crew looks on outside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 15
<p>Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Twitter employees relax at a rooftop spot at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

A Twitter logo is shown on a laptop computer at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 15
<p>Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Employees talk in the dining area at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 15
<p>Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Twitter employees sit in a cafeteria at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
13 / 15
<p>Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

Employees dine on the roof of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 15
<p>The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 07, 2013

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The invisible man

The invisible man

Next Slideshows

The invisible man

The invisible man

Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.

05 Nov 2013
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

04 Nov 2013
France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.

04 Nov 2013
Shooting at LAX

Shooting at LAX

The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.

02 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

London's last greyhound track

London's last greyhound track

The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures