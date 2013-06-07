Edition:
Inside Wal-Mart

<p>Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Hugh Jackman welcomes Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Wal-Mart Stores family members (L - R) Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rob Walton recite the Walmart cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores family members (L - R) Jim Walton, Alice Walton and Chairman of the Board of Directors Rob Walton recite the Walmart cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more

<p>Wal-Mart Stores Inc company founder Sam Walton's office is seen at the Walmart visitors center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores Inc company founder Sam Walton's office is seen at the Walmart visitors center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Jared Lawrence leads employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in a company chant outside company headquarters before a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. T REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Jared Lawrence leads employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in a company chant outside company headquarters before a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. T REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee works in one of the company's distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc employee works in one of the company's distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees pose with the company logo at the Walmart visitors center located in the original location of one of founder Sam Walton's stores in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees pose with the company logo at the Walmart visitors center located in the original location of one of founder Sam Walton's stores in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A woman riding an electric cart shops with a child at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman riding an electric cart shops with a child at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. holds up a sign at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. holds up a sign at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees are greeted by local staff as they arrive for the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees are greeted by local staff as they arrive for the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice-president of the home division at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, shows off a selection of merchandise made in the U.S. for sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Michelle Gloeckler, senior vice-president of the home division at Wal-Mart Stores Inc, shows off a selection of merchandise made in the U.S. for sale at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Willie and Korie Robertson of the reality television show "Duck Dynasty" speak at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. "Duck Dynasty" t-shirts are the best selling shirts at Wal-Mart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Willie and Korie Robertson of the reality television show "Duck Dynasty" speak at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. "Duck Dynasty" t-shirts are the best selling shirts at Wal-Mart. REUTERS/Rick...more

<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Wal-Mart Stores family members Jim Walton and Alice Walton are introduced at the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores family members Jim Walton and Alice Walton are introduced at the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Wal-Mart Stores Inc company distribution center in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Kalpona Akter, a former child garment worker from Bangladesh, lays a flower at a sign commemorating those killed in recent clothing factory tragedies in Bangladesh outside Wal-Mart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kalpona Akter, a former child garment worker from Bangladesh, lays a flower at a sign commemorating those killed in recent clothing factory tragedies in Bangladesh outside Wal-Mart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. ...more

<p>Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S. speaks at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S. speaks at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. are greeted by staff as they arrive at company headquarters for a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. are greeted by staff as they arrive at company headquarters for a Walmart employee tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Sandy Joy, a Walmart vision center employee performs a comedy routine at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. Joy won an employee talent contest. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Sandy Joy, a Walmart vision center employee performs a comedy routine at the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. Joy won an employee talent contest. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees cheer at the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. employees cheer at the U.S. Associates meeting as part of the annual shareholders meeting for Wal-Mart in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. yells and claps at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An employee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. yells and claps at the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman shops with her daughter at a Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, Arkansas, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A general view of the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A general view of the Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Singer John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Singer John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

