Fri Jun 6, 2014

Inside Walmart

Gibu Thomas, senior vice-president for mobile and digital Walmart Global eCommerce, answers a question at a Walmart media presentation in Rogers, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A child touches some Made-in-USA plastic flamingo lawn ornaments at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A book by Walmart founder Sam Walton is on sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Souvenir shareholder t-shirts are for sale at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A customer looks over the selection of clothes at a Sam's Club during a media tour in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A sign advertising towels made in the United States is seen at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A little girl reaches for the apples as her mother shops nearby at a Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
The interior of a Walmart To Go convenience store which is open on a trial basis is seen in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Cindy O'Connor, home and apparel vice president for Sam's Club, wears a pearl necklace valued at $17,000 that Sam's sells for $11,000, during a media tour of a Sam's Club in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Walmart employee displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Bill Simon, CEO of Walmart U.S., speaks during a Walmart U.S. associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Walmart employee shouts during the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Earl Chaney, an actor representing Walmart in television commercials, holds a Walmart bread onstage beside Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
An Arkansas Walmart employee holds up a t-shirt at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A capella group 'Pentatonix' lead singer Scott Hoying performs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Jack Smith, Walmart private fleet truck driver, stands up to be honored at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Mike Moore, president of Walmart Central, holds up a torn open package of men's briefs at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014 to illustrate how packages opened by customers and returned to the shelves cost the company money. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A woman displays one of Walmart's featured products at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Walmart employees pledge at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Duncan Mac Naughton, chief merchandising and marketing officer, Walmart U.S., holds up a frozen dinner box at a Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
Walmart employees cheer at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Walmart employee hits a beach ball at the Walmart associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, June 06, 2014
