International Women's Day
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator takes part in a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A transgender woman takes part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Delegates react during the Daughters of the Vote event, as part of International Women�s Day, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Demonstrators stand on a fountain as they take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Women take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A female goalkeeper saves the ball at the Mathare Environmental Conservation Youth Center during a soccer match to celebrate the International Women's day in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People participate in the "A Day Without a Woman" protest in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pregnant woman holds a flag as she takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico. The flag reads, "Not one (woman) less. Alive we want us." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man with a mask of President Donald Trump takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People participate in the "Day Without a Women" protest in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Two women dance in Washington Square Park in Manhattan during a rally and march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Organizers Linda Sarsour (C), Carmen Perez (2nd R) and Bob Bland (R) lead during a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators perform during International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators take part in a march on International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A protester wears a pair of gloves over her breasts as she and hundreds of other activists demonstrate outside the White House as part of "A Day Without a Woman" strike on International Women's Day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators hit drums during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A counter-demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A protester holds a sign aloft as she and hundreds of other activists demonstrate outside the White House as part of "A Day Without a Woman" strike on International Women's Day in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds a sign during a demonstration to call for abortion rights outside buildings of European Union institutions on International Women's Day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Activists paint a black cross on a pink background on a lamp post to remember women who went missing or were killed, as they mark International Women's Day in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A participant flashes V-signs during an International Women's Day rally in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man and his dog walk past the sculpture of a woman covered in paper and ropes as part of a performance to protest the lack of visibility of women in public spaces, on International Women's Day in Oviedo, Spain. The covered statue is La Pensadora...more
People attend a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman holds a placard during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Hindu nun helps women get down from a truck as they arrive to participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds a placard during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Women hold placards as they take part in a rally marking the international Women's Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Belgian and Polish women demonstrate to call for abortion rights outside buildings of European Union institutions on International Women's Day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
"Sarpanch" women (village heads) wave towards the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for an event to honour them for their efforts towards the Clean India campaign, to mark the International Women's Day in Gandhinagar, India....more
Women hold a banner as they take part in a protest marking the International Women's Day outside the United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A group of female traditional dancers take selfies at the backstage during International Women's Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
