International Yoga Day
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students practice yoga during a training session ahead of International Day of Yoga in Ahmedabad, India, June 17, 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to seize on yoga as India's signature cultural export have his Hindu nationalist allies...more
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in a group yoga practice marking the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, at the Tel Aviv port on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital on Sunday to showcase the...more
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Participants attend the Yoga Fest to mark the International Day of Yoga at the Medeo skating rink at the altitude of some 1600 metres (5249 feet) above sea level in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in Bengaluru, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Filipinos and foreign nationals take part in the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Janis C. Alano
Participants attend the Yoga Fest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants look at a man in a Yoga position during the International Day of Yoga in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration and International Yoga day in New York, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revellers participate in yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice and International Yoga Day at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Yoga Day at Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman shelters herself from the rain before practicing yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman arrives to practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga celebration in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
