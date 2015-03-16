Interrogating Islamic State captives
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Syrian nationality, has a hood pulled from his head in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka...more
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14,...more
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, hides his face in an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March...more
A man, whom the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) said is an Islamic State (IS) fighter of Turkish nationality, is brought into an interrogation room in Al-Malikiyah (Derek) after being taken captive by the YPG, in Hasaka countryside March 14,...more
