Introducing Hillary Clinton
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013....more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Hillary Clinton whispers to her husband Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. Reuters/Ira Schwarz
First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton shows her wedding ring to CNN's Larry King, May 5, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bill Clinton serves a helping of turkey to first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea, November 24, 1994. REUTERS/Handout
Hillary Clinton, wife of President-elect Bill Clinton, gives a thumbs up sign during a victory celebration at the Old Statehouse in Little Rock November 3, 1992. Reuters/Win McNamee
First Lady Hillary Clinton, wearing her hair up in a bun, listens to a skit by talk show host Conan O'Brien at the White House Correspondents' annual dinner April 29, 1995.
Chelsea Clinton and her family, first lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton, laugh during the Stanford University Convocation in Palo Alto, California September 19, 1997. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
First Lady Hillary Clinton puts on a scarf before going into the Mohammad Ali Mosque in Cairo March 21, 1999. REUTERS
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY), speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) speaks at a "Club 44" campaign event for Clinton in Washington June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) thanks supporters at the National Building Museum in Washington June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) stands in front of Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) as they arrive for U.S. President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007....more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. ...more
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) board a plane in Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures during a news conference after a Gaza aid conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A North Korean soldier looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Robert Gates tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012....more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calls a time-out during a multiple question from an Indian journalist, as India's Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna smiles during their news conference at the U.S.-India Strategic Dialogue in Washington June 13, 2012. ...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Secretary of state Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
