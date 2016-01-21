Introducing Planet Nine
Professor of Planetary Astronomy Mike Brown speaks in front of a computer simulation of the probable orbit of Planet Nine (yellow) at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, January 20, 2016. The solar system may host a ninth planet that...more
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 30, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The planet Mercury is seen in an undated picture released April 16, 2015. These colors are not what Mercury would look like to the human eye, but rather the colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that...more
This computer-generated perspective view of the highland of Ovda Region on Venus shows Magellan radar data superimposed on topography. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
This color image of Earth was taken by NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), a four megapixel CCD camera and telescope on July 6, 2015. NASA said the camera takes 10 separate images using different narrowband filters. The image of Earth...more
This computer-generated view depicts part of Mars at the boundary between darkness and daylight, with an area including Gale Crater beginning to catch morning light. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view. Also captured are two of...more
Two pictures of Uranus, one in true color (L) and the other in false color, were compiled from images returned Jan. 17, 1986, by the narrow-angle camera of Voyager 2. The picture at left has been processed to show Uranus as human eyes. The darker...more
This photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout
