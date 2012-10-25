Edition:
Introducing Windows 8

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

People try out Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A tablet device running Windows 8 operating system is shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Men install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system on their laptops, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man prepares to install Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system to his laptop, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight, along a street at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man takes pictures of a monitor during an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronic shops district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Takatoshi Kojima poses with Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, after it went on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A shop staff dressed as a maid works next to Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system, packaged in boxes with anime design, as Windows 8 goes on sale after midnight outside an electronics store at the Akihabara district in Tokyo October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President of Windows Planning, Hardware & PC Ecosystem at Microsoft, shows "Microsoft Surface" at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer shows a tablet before the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Guests are silhouetted at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A woman wearing a cosplay outfit distributes paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Women wearing cosplay outfits distribute paper bags promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

People attend an event promoting the debut of Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

A man walks past an advertisement promoting Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system at an event for its debut at the Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Devices running Windows 8 operating system are shown at the launch of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 25, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer speaks at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

