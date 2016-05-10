Edition:
Invictus Games veterans inspire

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A competitor from the U.S. participates in his heat during the indoor rowing competition during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A U.S. sitting volleyball player (L) hits the ball back to the Netherlands during their match at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Competitors with prosthetic legs hug at the finish line following a race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. competes in the shot put during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A competitor from France reacts on the track at the finish line during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Wounded warrior Michael Yule celebrates after winning the Lightweight Power Lifting gold during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Dave Henson of Britain runs to victory in the men's 200m race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016

Former President George W. Bush fist bumps wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Service dog Kai is pictured with SST August O'Niell as they take part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands to watch sitting volleyball during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

A competitor from the U.K. hits the ball to Canada during a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Singer Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill team take part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
WELLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

An aide (L) helps a blind swimmer to the starting blocks on the pool deck of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Prince Harry speaks with Sean Pollock of the UK as they watch a sitting volleyball game during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Former U.S. President George W. Bush kisses Carmen Del Toro on stage with while Israel Del Toro watches during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

A competitor from the U.K. warms up before a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A sign language interpreter is pictured during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016

Wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr.'s takes a drink of water as he speaks on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry shakes hands with a sitting volleyball competitor during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Britain's Prince Harry (R) speaks to Army Sergeant first class Mike Smith of the US during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Prince Harry poses for a photo with members of the British military in the stand during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
WELLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Prince Harry watches as athletes compete in the pool of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Members of the U.S. Army Old Fife and Drum Corps perform during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. speaks on stage as a photo of his son is projected behind him as he takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

